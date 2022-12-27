Brokerages Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Price Target at GBX 1,150

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($13.88).

RS1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 820 ($9.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.79) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 909 ($10.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 971.75. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,594.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

