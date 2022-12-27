Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT at $219.67

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Soitec from €190.00 ($202.13) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

