Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $25.67

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.