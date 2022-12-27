Brokerages Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $73.33

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 206.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 64.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

