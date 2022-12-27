Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $55.25

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Insider Activity at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,533 shares of company stock worth $119,607. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 18.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 13.7% during the first quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 91.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 512.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

