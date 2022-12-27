Brokerages Set Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target at $19.67

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIGL. Wedbush began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $11.23 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $399.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $16,504,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

