Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $201.75

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($186.17) to €177.00 ($188.30) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

