Brokers Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.33). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 743,525 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
