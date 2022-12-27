Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

