Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$252.03 million during the quarter.
