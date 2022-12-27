Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

