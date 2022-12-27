Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
