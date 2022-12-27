Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.