Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases 38,558 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

