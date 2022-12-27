Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS IFRA opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

