Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

