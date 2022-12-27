Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

MA opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

