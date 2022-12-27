CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

CarMax stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,617,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

