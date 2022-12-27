CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.