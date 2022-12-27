Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.70) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Ceconomy stock opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of €8.00 ($8.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

