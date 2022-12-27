Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 224.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Celsius by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

