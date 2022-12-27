Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
