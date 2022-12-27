Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 38,917 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

