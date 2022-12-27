Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,074 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

