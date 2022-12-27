Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average of $266.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.