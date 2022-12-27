Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 429.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

