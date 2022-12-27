Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,626 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Lam Research by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,929,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $412.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.