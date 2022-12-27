Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

ITW opened at $221.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

