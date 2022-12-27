Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $3,930,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $513.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day moving average of $499.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

