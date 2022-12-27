Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

