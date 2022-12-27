Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

