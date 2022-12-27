Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22,652.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

