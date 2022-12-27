Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.