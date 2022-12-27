Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.46 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

