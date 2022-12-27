Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.20. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.