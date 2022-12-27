Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

