Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $3.81 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $4,763,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 71.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $333.92 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.82 and a 200 day moving average of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

