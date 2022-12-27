Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,100 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

