Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

