Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 22,622 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

