Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,332 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

