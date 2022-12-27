Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 330 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $235.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $188.17 and a 1-year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.