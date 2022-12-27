Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.49 and its 200 day moving average is $225.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.