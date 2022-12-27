Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,282 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

