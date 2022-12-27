Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 425 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $726.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $739.69 and a 200-day moving average of $670.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

