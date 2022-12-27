Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,285 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. AECOM makes up approximately 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

