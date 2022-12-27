Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,622 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

SBUX opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

