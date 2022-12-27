Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1,560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

