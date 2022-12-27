Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,568,412.81.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$16,330.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total transaction of C$32,700.00.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$16.67 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 151.55.

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

