Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$16,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,029.89.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total transaction of C$32,700.00.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.15. Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

