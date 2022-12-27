Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on January 13th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $280.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,420.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at $92,321.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $5,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.